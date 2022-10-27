Spokane's Cliff Cannon neighborhood meets to discuss vote for historical status, 65 votes needed

If the neighborhood decides to pursue historical status, new buildings would be restricted, including any additional affordable housing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Cliff Cannon neighborhood met Thursday night to discuss a vote for historical status.

If the neighborhood decides to pursue historical status, new buildings would be restricted, including any additional affordable housing.

The streets bordering the district are Walnut Street, 6th street up to 13th street and Lincoln Street.

The neighborhood has until Nov. 11 to vote on the proposal. If it passes, it must go through a few more approval processes before the final vote with city council. They currently need 65 votes.

The voting period will remain open for 60 days after the vote has opened. After the completion of voting, a public hearing of the Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission will be held to present the results of the vote, to hear public comment and for the commission to take action.

If anyone eligible to vote has lost their ballot, they can find it by visiting historicspokane.org/cannon, emailing cannonhistoric@gmail.com or calling Spokane Historic Preservation Office at (509) 625-6543.

