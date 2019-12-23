SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman is encouraging the use of helmets at the Skate Ribbon after she was injured during a fall on Friday.

Sheila Geraghty, who serves as executive director of the Spokane Humane Society, posted about the fall on Facebook, saying she slipped, fell down and slammed her head into the back of the ice. She added that she was taking a video of her daughter skating before she fell.

A video posted to Geraghty’s Facebook page shows the moment that she fell on the ice.

Geraghty was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in an ambulance just minutes later, where she received five staples in her skull.

Now that Geraghty is home recuperating, she is sharing her story to encourage helmet use at the Skate Ribbon. She told KREM that she thinks they should be mandatory for skaters.

“The Ice Ribbon is a great addition to downtown but if you go – WEAR A HELMET!!!! I never thought this would happen to me and it did,” she wrote on Facebook. “Severe head injuries need to be treated seriously. We were having so much fun and then BAM!!!!”

Geraghty told KREM that she appreciated both the Skate Ribbon staff who called for an ambulance and the EMTs who responded. She is still suffering from headaches and nausea after the fall.

"We are sorry to hear of Ms. Geraghty’s fall, and very glad to hear she is doing well. Safety remains at the forefront of all Parks and Recreation activities," spokesperson Fianna Dickson wrote in a statement to KREM on Monday.

Helmets are not required by law for ice skating at the attraction but they are highly recommended, Dickson said. Helmets are required for roller skating during warmer months under city law.

Free helmets were made available to guests for all skating in January 2018 after a woman died following a fall at the attraction.

The city monitors its first aid response rate at the Skate Ribbon, which covers all injuries. The majority of those injuries are minor scrapes and bruises, Dickson said.

During the 2016-17 season, there were 75 injuries for 30,600 guests during the final year of the Ice Palace. This is a .24% percent injury rate.

There were 63 injuries for 53,340 guests during the 2017-18 season. This equates to an injury rate of .11% for that season.

Dickson said injuries numbers for the most recent season are pending.

Dickson told KREM in January 2019 that staff increased training on first aid responses and, as a result, formally reported more minor injuries that may have otherwise gone uncounted.

