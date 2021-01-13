Your pictures: Wind speeds hit 70 miles an hour in Spokane wind storm

Here are your pictures of the wind storm hitting the Inland Northwest. Wind speeds have hit 71 miles an hour in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A wind storm with gusts that have reached 71 miles per hour is causing chaos around the Inland Northwest.

KREM 2 viewers sent in their pictures of damage done in their neighborhoods as trees fall, and power is out for nearly 90 thousand households.

A 71-mph gust recorded at the Spokane International Airport makes the 2021 windstorm as strong as the historic storm in 2015 that led Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency. The storm killed two people and left 200,000 people without power for days.

At least one person is dead after a tree fell on their car on Spokane's South Hill on Wednesday. Widespread damage has also been reported throughout the Inland Northwest, and tens of thousands of people in Spokane and North Idaho are without power amid the storm.