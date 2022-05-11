Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm

People brought their wind storm debris to the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility on Saturday. Some people said they even heard tree branches fall onto their houses.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm.

That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility.

Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto her house during the storm.

"It's always a challenge living in the South Hill. We heard a big big thud, really bad, and I thought oh my gosh the roof has caved in. But we were lucky and it slid off and landed in a bunch of branches," Brooks said.

Brooks lives on the South Hill where some wind gusts reached 50 mph.

But for Mike Dixson, who lives closer to downtown, the wind didn't leave much behind.

"It was not bad at all where we were. You could hear the wind in the middle of the night but it didn't do any damage," Dixson said.

As for others, the wind storm didn't even bother them.

"Actually it was less than what I expected. Cause I got a notification and it moved for a while, but not too bad I don't think," Kerrin Doloughan, another Spokane resident, said. "I've seen worse here."

Jay Overholser says he's glad the facility opened up to people needing to drop off their debris.

He knows this is just the beginning of a potentially long winter.

"There's not much I can do at my place so it sort of is what it is. Always feel fortunate after a windstorm beacuse I do have pine trees on my property. And I don't know how far they go through a roof but its worrisome sometimes," Overholser said.

At peak times, the facility saw over 40 cars waiting in line, ready to unload the debris and trash.

If you have any debris left on your yard from the windstorm, the city encourages you to bring it to the facility located at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., in Spokane.

After the storm, citizens can take tree debris from their yards to the Waste to Energy facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Residents who need assistance with clearing tree debris from private property are encouraged to refer to the list of licensed arborists at https://t.co/a6gL68Bvqo — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 4, 2022

