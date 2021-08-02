Spokane Veterans Home resident dies from COVID-19

Since July 21, 6 residents and 4 staff members have tested positive.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Veterans Home resident died Monday due to COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) received confirmation over the weekend that 4 residents also tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two staff members also have positive COVID-19 test results.

Since July 21, 6 residents and 4 staff members have tested positive.

According to the WDVA, All staff members are wearing appropriate PPE and have adequate supplies of all PPE.

In affected areas, resident testing will continue every 3-5 days until 14 days have passed without a positive result. Staff continues to be tested according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements.

Staff at all State Veterans Homes will continue to monitor whether they have any symptoms, including the presence of a fever. As part of WDVA's ongoing screening process, all staff is screened upon arrival at work each day.