‘I feel fortunate’: Spokane Air Force veteran awaits COVID vaccination

The Spokane Arena will start administering vaccines to people over the age of 65 this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the vaccine becoming more accessible in Spokane, high-risk individuals gain a sense of comfort.

It’s a step closer to getting back into somewhat of a normal routine.

“The hardest thing is not being able to just go out and do things, explained Jim Pachall.

The retired air-force veteran knows all about the challenges stemming from COVID-19 protocols.

Last year he underwent bypass surgery after a heart attack. He saw first hand how difficult new procedures were on hospital staff and patients.

“Before going into both of those I had to be covid tested and test negative for them to allow me in the facility.”

With the Spokane arena opening this week as a vaccination clinic. People like Jim will be signing up to receive their first doses of the vaccine.

He’s been trapped indoors throughout this pandemic. After developing heart issues, news of the vaccine has provided some hope. It’s one less thing he has to worry about.

“No one was really allowed to visit,” said Pachall on his time in the hospital. “My wife had to be there in case she had to make a decision whether I was going to make it or not.”

The 72-year-old veteran says he’ll be signing up for the clinic when it opens.

He's been feeling better since his surgery but getting back into the world is something he looks forward to.

In the meantime- Jim says he’ll continue to wear his mask, wash his hands and keep his distance.

“And treat people with respect, it’s the golden rule. God tells us to treat others the way you want to be treated and that’s the way it should be.”

Anyone who plans on using the arena clinic should plan on confirming their eligibility through Washington’s phase finder tool.