Spokane Valley woman crashes into a tree, breaks leg while sledding

Special Operations Rescue team (SORT) was called to assist the fire rescue crews to bring the injured woman back up the hill.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) crews responded Tuesday morning to a dispatch report of a woman who had broken her leg after crashing into a tree in Valley Mission Park.

According to a press release report, SVFD crews responded to the report at about 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, and medical staff began providing medical attention to the woman, who suffered from a significant injury on her leg while sledding downhill the park and crashing into a tree.

Due to the icy conditions on the park, the SVFD crews had a hard time getting the woman uphill. The Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) was called to assist in the rescue. The team successfully brought the woman back up the hill, and she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.