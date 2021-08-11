Spokane Valley purchasing former White Elephant property for 'law enforcement needs'

The purchase price is $2.225 million and includes nearly three acres of space, including the former store and a second building located on the property.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The former White Elephant building in Spokane Valley will soon serve a new purpose.

The White Elephant, which sold sporting goods and toys, closed both of its locations on North Division Street in Spokane and East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley in June 2020 after 74 years of business. Founder John Conley passed away in 2017, after which the business was in the hands of his sons Richard and Patrick and wife Mary.

The City of Spokane Valley announced in a press release on Wednesday that it is purchasing the former White Elephant property located at 12614 E. Sprague Avenue with hopes of providing "long-term space for its law enforcement needs." The purchase price is $2.225 million and includes nearly three acres of space, including the former store and a second building located on the property, according to the city.

The city's 2.42-acre Precinct Building houses the Spokane Valley Police Department and space for Spokane County District Court, and was purchased from the county in 2006. In 2019, the city bought an additional 1.08 acres behind the Precinct Building from the owners of Players and Spectators, an event center that announced its closure in November 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With the addition of the White Elephant property, Spokane Valley will have nearly 6.5 acres of centrally located property "to accommodate future space requirements for public safety," the city said.

"Public Safety is a top priority for our city and I am excited that through our conservative budgeting practices and strong cash position we were able to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen our public safety program," Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick is quoted as saying in the press release.