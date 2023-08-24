x
1 person seriously injured in crash involving train and pickup truck in Spokane Valley

Crews conducted an extrication response to get the person out of the car and provided medical support to the person before they were taken to the hospital.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a train and a pickup truck in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to the 4800 block of North Lynden Road on Thursday morning for a reported incident involving a train and a pickup truck. According to SVFD, crews conducted an extrication response to get the person out of the car and provided medical support to the person.

The person was later Life Flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The railroad tracks through the area and intersection were shut down and are not expected to open for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

