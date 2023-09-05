'SpoVal' | Spokane Valley seeking new tourism tagline

The city of ​Spokane Valley is looking at multiple options for names and taglines as it works to rebrand its tourism industry.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley is exploring new catchphrases and taglines to rebrand its tourism efforts.

The Spokane Valley City Council is looking at multiple options for names and taglines as it works to rebrand its tourism industry. City council members held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the options.

The current recommended name and tagline is "Discover The Valley, Spokane Valley, WA."

Here are some of the other name and tagline options:

Experience Spokane Valley: Recreate | Recharge | Repeat

Discover Spokane Valley: Adventure's Nearby

Discover SpoVal : Gateway to Play

It is not known when the council will officially decide on a new name and tagline for the city's tourism industry.

