Police: Traffic stop in Post Falls leads to arrest of teen for possession of different drugs

The 17-year-old juvenile female was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine, and marijuana.

POST FALLS, Idaho — An initial traffic stop in the area of Pointe Parkway and I-90 in Post Falls on Wednesday led to the arrest of a teen with possession of more than 10 different drugs.

According to a statement by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile female from Spokane Valley. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old male from Spokane Valley.

According to a statement by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy that stopped the 17-year-old observed marijuana in plain view.

After searching the vehicle, a deputy found more than 10 different drugs inside the car, including 157 Xanax pills, 16.6 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine residue, 2.3 grams of cocaine, 3 Fentanyl pills, 68 nicotine vape pens, 20.6 THC wax, 7.6 grams of MDMA, 37 LSD stamps, 3.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and several THC edibles.

The juvenile female was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, suboxone and tobacco.

The male passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and released to his mother.

