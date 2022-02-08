Spokane Valley Police searching for suspect near mall

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are asking people in the area of the Spokane Valley Mall or Sullivan Park to be aware of a suspect they are looking for.
A message from Alert Spokane said:
Spokane Valley Police searching area for white male suspect, black jacket, black pants, red hair, approximately five foot eight to six foot, camouflage face mask or bandana, back pack and roller suitcase. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen in area of Valley Mall or Sullivan Park from 10:30 to now.
Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center posted on Twitter that if people spot the suspect they should stay away and call 911 immediately.
Police have not said what the suspect is wanted for.
This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it is available.
