Spokane Valley Police searching for suspect near mall

Spokane Valley Police are warning people to beware and stay away from a suspect in the area of Spokane Valley Mall or Sullivan Park.

A message from Alert Spokane said:

Spokane Valley Police searching area for white male suspect, black jacket, black pants, red hair, approximately five foot eight to six foot, camouflage face mask or bandana, back pack and roller suitcase. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen in area of Valley Mall or Sullivan Park from 10:30 to now.

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center posted on Twitter that if people spot the suspect they should stay away and call 911 immediately.

Police have not said what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it is available.