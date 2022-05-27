YMCA looking to hire 70 new lifeguards in order to open Spokane Valley pools this summer

The city's three pools are set to open on June 18. However, that may not happen unless the YMCA hires more lifeguards.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley is looking to hire at least 70 more lifeguards in order to open all three of its pools. The city's three pools are set to open on June 18.

Residents of Spokane Valley are ready to enjoy the upcoming summer by the pool. Samuel Mcallister is one of those residents, who lives just a few blocks away from the Terrace View pool.

Mcallister is looking forward to seeing all the city's pools open for the season. However, that may not happen unless the YMCA hires more lifeguards.

"With the current staff that we have, we'll only be able to operate one pool at a time, so it'd be on a rotating schedule," Spokane Valley Recreation Coordinator Kendall May said.

The lack of lifeguards also means that fewer swim programs will be offered during the summer, which May said is not something she wants to see happen.

"Aquatic opportunities are very important in our community," she explained. "And especially for children learning how to swim. It's such a huge thing, especially during the summer months."

By now, seasonal positions at the YMCA are typically full staffed. However, May attributes this year's lack of applicants to pool closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We do see a lot of staff return each summer," May said. "So just not having them on board the last two years, we're not able to really contact them or kind of keep that connection with them to have them come back for the following year."

Those who are interested in working as a lifeguard will have their certification reimbursed by the YMCA after the hiring process is complete, according to May.