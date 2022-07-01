Spokane Valley police searching for missing vulnerable teen

Police say 12-year-old Dakotah Boyd was reported as a runaway, but officers are trying to find him to check his welfare due to his special needs.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are looking for a missing and vulnerable 12-year-old boy. Police say he was reported as a runaway but officers are attempting to locate him due to his special needs.

12-year-old Dakotah Boyd was reported missing by his mother on Thursday night. His mother said he has run away in the past but has come back soon after.

Dakotah is approximately 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds. He is American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN), has brown hair and brown eyes. His mother said he is autistic.

Police say he was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday at his home in the area of E. Broadway Avenue and N. Adams Road in Spokane Valley.

Dakotah is known to go to Wal-Mart on Broadway Avenue and likes the downtown area of Spokane. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Levi’s logo, light blue shorts, and light blue shoes.

Anyone with information about Dakotah's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10083055.

