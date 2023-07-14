Spokane Valley police asking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Initial information indicates the adult female victim was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of East Appleway Boulevard and South Dishman Road.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Traffic Unit (SVTU) investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a car and the driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident.

On July 12, 2023, just before 7 a.m., SVTU deputies responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision. Initial information indicates the adult female victim was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of E. Appleway Boulevard. and S. Dishman Road.

The vehicle was traveling north on Dishman Road, approaching Appleway Boulevard as the victim was crossing at the intersection. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign, struck the victim, and continued driving across Appleway Boulevard on Dishman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to recover.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1995 to 2003 Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Classic, brown/gold color with five-spoke wheels. It may have damage to the right front or passenger side of the vehicle from a glancing hit, but the extent of the damage (scratches to dents) is unknown.

If you have information about the vehicle, a possible identity of the driver, or this incident, you are asked to contact Traffic Unit Investigator Deputy G. Spencer at 509-477-3118 or via email at gspencer@spokanesheriff.org reference number 10102967.

Here is a picture of the car police are looking for:

