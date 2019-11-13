SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A family of five escaped without injuries after their mobile caught fire in Spokane Valley on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When Spokane Valley Fire crews arrived, they found a double-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames at 8120 E. Appleway Blvd.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

KREM photojournalist Al Lozano said the Red Cross and fire department investigators are on scene. Investigators told Lozano that the home is a total loss.

Crews also told Lozano that there were at least a couple of pets in the home that were unaccounted for after the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators say the cause is under investigation.

