Spokane Valley house fire under control, no injuries reported

Residents were evacuated after a house fire started in a basement and extended to the home on E. Main Avenue. No one was hurt.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters put out a fire in a Spokane Valley house, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), residents of the house, located at 12413 E. Main Avenue, in Spokane Valley, were evacuated and no one was injured.

The fire started in the basement and spread to the house, SVFD said.

SVFD said the fire is under control. They are investigating the cause of the fire.

