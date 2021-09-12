Firefighter injured in Otis Orchards house fire

Spokane Valley firefighters faced significant challenges getting the water needed to fight the fire on Crestwood Lane.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A large fire destroyed a house in Otis Orchards on Wednesday night and sent one firefighter to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on E. Crestwood Ln. near N. Campbell Rd. Spokane Valley Fire Department said the first crews responding to the scene could see the flames from about half a mile away.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has been knocked down but ladders have been brought in to smother the remaining embers with water.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release that a lack of hydrants caused significant challenges, with the closest hydrant being a half-mile away. The first engine at the house fire ran out of water. Additional engines arrived to provide water but also ran out.

Newman Lake and Hauser Lake Fire Departments were able to bring in water tenders to help shuttle water to the fire.

Spokane Valley Fire says one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Fire suppression efforts on the Crestwood Lane fire have continued well into the morning. Although the fire is knocked... Posted by Spokane Valley Fire Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

The house was largely destroyed in the fire. The fire department said no one was living in it right now. It had last been occupied in June and the owners were preparing to sell it.