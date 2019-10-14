SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.

In a press release Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said Cynthia Hernandez was last seen Monday morning when she left her home in the 600 block of South Woodruff Road to walk to school.

Gregory said Hernandez did not attend school and her family said it isn’t like her to wander off or not stay in contact.

Hernandez is described as 5’04” tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a black backpack.

Gregory said Hernandez does not have a history of running away and her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you’ve seen her or know of her location, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10146781.

