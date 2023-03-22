x
Spokane Valley firefighters battle house fire in a Northwood neighborhood

Firefighters said nobody was injured and they are trying to extinguish the fire. The house fire is under investigation.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Spokane Valley's Northwood neighborhood.

According to firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire District 9 (SVFD9), a house located north of Millwood caught fire early Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters said nobody was injured and they are trying to extinguish the fire. Spokane County sheriffs, fire trucks, and an ambulance are on-site. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

