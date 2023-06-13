Spokane Valley fire crews responding to serious crash involving garbage truck and multiple cars

The crash occurred at Pasadena Park Elementary School. According to SVFD, Upriver Drive is currently blocked in both directions at Bessie Rd.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley fire crews (SVFD) are currently responding to a crash involving a garbage truck and multiple cars at Pasadena Park Elementary School.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a reckless driver in a white car was passing people before forcing a garbage truck off the road. SVFD says the truck went through a fence and hit several cars in the school parking lot. Nobody was in the vehicles that were hit in the lot.

Both the driver of the white car and the garbage truck driver were taken to the hospital. The driver of the white car reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

According to SVFD, Upriver Drive is currently blocked in both directions at Bessie Rd. The school has notified parents to pick up their children at the church on Marietta and Upriver.

