SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews with the Spokane Valley Fire Department pulled a woman in her mid 30s from the Spokane River near the Sullivan Bridge on Monday shortly after 3:05 p.m.

A bystander informed a SVFD inspector in the area of the woman in the river and helped the inspector remove the woman from the water, according to a SVFD news release. They removed the woman after another bystander dove in and swam her to the edge.

Additional fire units began patient care and CPR was started immediately as the woman was pulled from the water, according to the release. She was transported to a local hospital and her current condition is unknown, but SVFD believes that the immediate beginning of CPR likely contributed to her regaining a pulse, according to the release.

SVFD didn't provide any other details about the victim other than that she's a woman in her mid 30s.

"SVFD would like to remind everybody that is mandatory to wear a life jacket anytime a person recreates on the Spokane River. Even though the water levels have dropped , the current can still be deceptively strong," they said.

RELATED: ‘I had to go in and get him’: Dad jumps into rocky waterfall to rescue son

RELATED: Missing camper found alive after 3 days says man with knife chased her

RELATED: 'They're just considered heroes to me': Bonners Ferry brothers save boy from drowning