Spokane Valley fire crews investigating RV fire on East Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire crews are investigating an RV fire that occurred behind Jacob's Upholstery at 16023 Sprague Ave.
A total of 11 apparatus and support vehicles were called to knock down the fire, including units from AMR and Spokane County Fire District 8.
Firefighters say the RV is likely a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
