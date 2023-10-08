x
Spokane Valley fire crews investigating RV fire on East Sprague

The RV was a total loss, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire crews are investigating an RV fire that occurred behind Jacob's Upholstery at 16023 Sprague Ave.

A total of 11 apparatus and support vehicles were called to knock down the fire, including units from AMR and Spokane County Fire District 8.

Firefighters say the RV is likely a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

