Spokane Valley deputies looking for missing man

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a missing 59-year-old man.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 59-year-old Terry W. Anzaldo was last seen near Mission and Pines on July 1st. Anzaldo is about 5'10", 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He usually wears T-shirts and jeans. SCSO believes he is driving a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer with a Washington license plate BEH4075.

Have You Seen Terry W. Anzaldo? Spokane Valley Deputies are attempting to locate and check the welfare of 59-year-old... Posted by Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

SCSO says Anzaldo has suffered from mental health-related issues that have his family concerned for his welfare.

To report any information on Anzaldo or his car, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

