SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An inmate on work release who walked away from Valley Hospital was arrested by Spokane Valley deputies on Wednesday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies began a search at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to a tip about the whereabouts of 54-year-old Shannon B. Morely.

While the initial search was unsuccessful, an additional tip led to deputies finding Morely in a parking lot on the south side of Sprague Avenue and west of University Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Gregory, Morely was booked into the Spokane County Jail for a felony Washington Department of Corrections warrant.

Gregory said Morley left the hospital without permission on Sunday. He was convicted of trafficking stolen property.

Authorities in Spokane Valley checked the area surrounding the hospital but could not find Morley, Gregory said.

Morley’s mother told authorities that he arrived at her home and took her white Chrysler LHS. She said the vehicle belongs to her son, though it is registered to her.

Gregory said a citizen reported finding an unoccupied white Chrysler LHS with no license plates in the 6000 block of E. Broadway Ave. just after midnight on Monday. The caller said the vehicle appeared to have struck a fence and tree.

Deputies noted that the airbags had deployed, Gregory said.

Shannon Morley

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

