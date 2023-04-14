One person dead after crashing into tree in Spokane Valley, splitting car in two

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A deadly crash is blocking roads in Spokane Valley on Friday morning. Spokane Valley Police and Fire are on the scene at East Valleyway Avenue at North McDonald Road.
North McDonald Road is closed in the immediate area.
Police tell KREM 2 News one person died in the crash and another was hurt and taken to the hospital.
Police were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that the car was going a high speed when it crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.
Photos from the scene show significant debris scattered around the area.
Investigators said the car may have been driving 70 miles per hour on the residential street prior to the crash.
Police said they expect to be on the scene for a few more hours as they investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article as soon as we get any new information.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.