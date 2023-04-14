One person dead after crashing into tree in Spokane Valley, splitting car in two

Police have blocked East Valleyway Avenue at North McDonald Road for the investigation into the crash.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A deadly crash is blocking roads in Spokane Valley on Friday morning. Spokane Valley Police and Fire are on the scene at East Valleyway Avenue at North McDonald Road.

North McDonald Road is closed in the immediate area.

Police tell KREM 2 News one person died in the crash and another was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police were called to the scene around 5:45 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that the car was going a high speed when it crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.

Photos from the scene show significant debris scattered around the area.

Investigators said the car may have been driving 70 miles per hour on the residential street prior to the crash.

Police said they expect to be on the scene for a few more hours as they investigate the crash.

