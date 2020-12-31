Spokane Valley bar appears to have closed after facing liquor license suspension

The Black Diamond faced a 180-day suspension of its liquor license if it did not comply with COVID-19 rules, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board said.

Editor's Note: Above video was published on Dec. 17, when The Black Diamond reopened for indoor service in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A bar in Spokane Valley that operated in defiance of Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions appears to have closed after facing a suspension of its liquor license.

The Black Diamond announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 15 that it would reopen for indoor dining, which is banned through at least Jan. 11 in Washington state.

The bar first received widespread attention when it remained open in May during a statewide stay-home order after receiving a violation notice from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).

Julie Graham, a spokesperson for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, confirmed that the agency issued a 180-day suspension of The Black Diamond's liquor license on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The Board gave the bar 24 hours to choose if they would comply with the state's COVID-19 rules and, if they did not, the suspension would then take effect, Graham said.

It appears that the bar has chosen to shut down as of Thursday, Graham said, and it can avoid the suspension becoming active if it remains closed or open following the state's rules.

The Black Diamond has not yet shared any updates with its customers on social media. KREM has reached out to the bar for any updates and a statement, but has not yet received a response.

The threat of a liquor license suspension is not the first penalty that the bar has faced from state regulators. The business previously received three verbal warnings and two administrative violation notices, which are formal citations, for COVID-19-related violations since March 2020, Graham said.