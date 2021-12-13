One displaced in Spokane Valley apartment fire

Residents at the Eagle Point Apartments tried to put out the fire but couldn't because of the heavy smoke, according to Spokane Valley Fire.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters managed to contain a fire in an apartment complex on Monday morning. The fire started inside a unit at the Eagle Point Apartments on N. Bowdish Road.

Multiple people at the apartment complex called 911 to report heavy smoke coming from an apartment. Two residents found fire extinguishers and tried to put out the fire, but were unable to because of all the smoke, according to a news release from Spokane Valley Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to other units.

Spokane Valley Fire says no one was hurt in the fire. The apartment involved is currently unlivable. The person who lives there is being helped with alternate housing.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.