Spokane VA wins award for highest inpatient satisfaction throughout healthcare system

Spokane's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center achieved the highest improvement in overall rating for hospital inpatient experience.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded a Spokane veterans affairs (VA) office for achieving the highest improvement in overall rating for hospital inpatient experience.

Spokane's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center has more than 45,000 Veterans enrolled in VA care. Many Veterans who received treatment at Mann-Grandstaff completed a questionnaire praising the VA for its service.

“The greatest honor we can get is to be recognized by the Veterans we serve,” Chief of Acute Care Dr. Brian Gavron said. “This award is a reflection of our team’s passion to serve our Veterans and vigilance for attending to every detail of patient care.”

Gavron says winning the award was the result of a complete team effort "for everybody involved with inpatient care."

“The award also shows the quality of care Veterans are getting from our outpatient clinics after their inpatient experience," Dr. Gavron said. "And so, it’s a complete team effort and team approach. We’re extremely proud to see our Veterans complete their surveys. We work hard to address any concerns and we are proud when they appreciate the sincere and professional care we provide.”

