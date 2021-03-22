Spokane VA launches hotline to help veterans get COVID-19 vaccines

The new phone line for scheduling vaccines through Mann-Grandstaff will be open from March 22 to April 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — All veterans enrolled with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine through Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane.

Veterans can set up an appointment for the vaccine by calling 509-434-7957 to talk directly with a VA representative, according to a press release from Mann-Grandstaff.

The new phone line will be open from March 22 to April 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After scheduling their first appointment, veterans will automatically be scheduled for a second appointment 28 days later. Veterans will receive the Moderna vaccine at these appointments, according to the release.

Spokane Transit Authority will provide free, on-site paratransit transport for veterans on the VA campus, according to the release. The vaccine will also be administered by nursing students from local universities, the American Red Cross, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, according to the release.

Outreach efforts continue with veterans enrolled with MGVAMC and its outpatient clinics. The medical center has also created a vaccine information hotline at 509-434-7979 to update callers on which categories and age group of veterans are being scheduled for vaccinations. The hotline is listen-only and updated weekly.