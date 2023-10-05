'Stronger than ever': Spokane unveils impact of tourism in 2022

Visitors spent more than a billion dollars as the city came out of the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On a sunny day in Riverfront Park, it's easy to see Spokane is springing back.

"Coming out of the pandemic, we are stronger than ever," said Mayor Nadine Woodward during a press conference where Visit Spokane unveiled new tourism numbers.

Those stats show that in 2022, visitors spent $1.4 billion, generating $616 million in labor income from tourist employees and added more than 17,000 jobs. Tourism also created $219 million in state and local taxes.

"Tourism is not only something that we get to show the best and brightest of Spokane, but it also makes a difference to the wellbeing of our citizens," said Meg Barbieri, Visit Spokane board chair.

Beyond those numbers, there are other tourism benefits for Spokane like increasing the exchange of cultures, ideas, and maybe a little fun.

"Okay, we'll get you some kraut," said the man underneath the giant hotdog hat.

Robert Hetnar's hotdog cart has pulled tourists near Riverfront Park for 11 years. Or maybe it's the hat.

"Very much so," said the owner of Spokane Dogs. "I've been wearing this for almost ten years now and if I don't put the hat on someone will stop and wonder what's wrong."

But during the height of the pandemic, even that gimmick couldn't help him.

"Very painful," he said of that time when the loss of tourism led to half his season. "About half of each year, 2020, 2021 I was allowed to be out here."

Now, Robert's doing well. He credits a lot of that to improvements to the park and less construction downtown, making it easier for visitors to navigate.

"Yes, business is better now than it was before the pandemic," he said.

Though the best may be yet to come, with Spokane planning the 50th celebration of Expo '74.

"All sorts of convention businesses and obviously, the 50th anniversary is gonna be another big thing downtown," Hetnar said.

Big things ahead. Let's hope he's got enough dogs.

"You're gonna have everybody down here," a visitor to his stand joked.

"That's what I'm afraid of," Hetnar laughed. "That's what I'm afraid of."

