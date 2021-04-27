Spokane Tribal Police searching for man last seen April 22

Dennis Campbell was last seen in Spokane at 5 p.m. on April 22.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Tribal Police are searching for a man who was last seen on April 22.

According to police, Dennis Campbell was last seen in Spokane at 5 p.m. on April 22. They believe he may be driving a red 2004 Hyundai Accent with Washington license plate number BUA8843.

Spokane Tribal Police have not released any other details into Campbell’s disappearance.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Spokane Tribal Police and reference case number 21-0240.