Spokane Tribal Police looking for missing man

61-year-old Duane Short was last seen on Sept. 28 near the Spokane Tribe Casino.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Tribal Police is looking for a missing man.

61-year-old Duane Short was last seen on Sept. 28 near the Spokane Tribe Casino. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with a gold design and black shoes. Police say he drives a dark blue Ford Edge with Washington license plates: BVH9554.

If you have any information on Short's location, you are urged to contact the Spokane County Police Department's Crime Check line. You can call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case number: 2023-10145593.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.





