Spokane Tribal Police looking for missing teen

15-year-old Veronica Tatshama was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.
Credit: Spokane Tribal Police

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Tribal Police Department (STPD) is asking for help finding a missing Indigenous teenager.

15-year-old Veronica Tatshama was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10. According to STPD, she left Spokane and is potentially making her way toward the reservation.

STPD is asking anyone with information on Tatshama's location to call STPD at (509) 258-4569.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

