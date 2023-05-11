Spokane Tribal Police looking for missing teen

15-year-old Veronica Tatshama was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Tribal Police Department (STPD) is asking for help finding a missing Indigenous teenager.

15-year-old Veronica Tatshama was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10. According to STPD, she left Spokane and is potentially making her way toward the reservation.

STPD is asking anyone with information on Tatshama's location to call STPD at (509) 258-4569.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.



KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.