The Spokane Transit authority will resume fare collection as well as front-door boarding starting July 1. The announcement comes in anticipation of Spokane being in or near Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan by the end of this month.

The fare suspension and exclusive rear-door boarding was put in place on March 26 after STA CEO E. Susan Meyer signed an emergency proclamation which outlined protections for workers as well as riders to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The company is currently testing a new type of barrier on 10 of its buses to increase separation between drivers and passengers. STA plans to expand the new barriers across the company in the following weeks.

To provide customers with sufficient time to purchase passes before July 1, all bus and paratransit pass sales will resume on Monday, June 15, at The Plaza, in STA’s online store, through the Pass-By-Mail program, and through STA’s retail outlet partners including: Albertsons, Cenex Zip Trip, Huckleberry’s, Rosauers, Safeway, Super One Foods and Yokes.

STA will also replace some pass types used in March to honor customers’ forgone value as most destinations closed and as STA suspended fares to initiate rear-door boarding. Customers can call (509) 328-RIDE for information about pass replacements.

