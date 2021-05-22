Spokane Transit to offer free ride passes for kids this summer

Kids can pick up the passes from the Spokane Public Library branch, a Spokane County Library District branch or Liberty Lake Municipal Library.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is offering a new program starting June 15 that provides free ride passes to kids.

Anyone ages six to 18 or who are enrolled in grades K-12 can pick up a pass that gives them free rides in the STA service areas.

Kids can pick up the STA Summer Passes from the Spokane Public Library branch, a Spokane County Library District branch or Liberty Lake Municipal Library beginning June 15. There are 15,000 passes available.

The passes can be used from June 15 to September 15.

STA says the goal of the program program is to increase access to public transit for youth, to develop future public transit users, and to allow youth access to great free or discounted programs available in the region.

The agency also released a promotional toolkit for program partners to share information throughout the various jurisdictions within STA’s service area, including school districts. The toolkit includes posters, social media videos, digital displays, table tents, and an STA Kids Map.

On STA's website, they offer a list of popular destinations kids can travel to via STA. The list includes parks, community centers, pools, libraries and more. They also have services to popular Spokane summer events like Hoopfest, Millwood Farmer's Market and Unity in the Community.

Kids can also use STA's Trip Planner feature to plan out their trip before they go.