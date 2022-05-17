Spokane Transit launches annual free summer pass program

The STA free summer pass starts on June 15 and runs through Sep. 30, 2022. It is limited to the first 15,000 youth who pick up a card in person.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) announced its free 2022 summer pass program, a free pass that offers unlimited rides during the summer for youth.

The STA free summer pass starts on June 15 and is limited to the first 15,000 youth who pick up a card in person. Those who qualify for the free summer pass must be 6 to 18 years old or students in grades K-12. The program runs through Sep. 30, 2022.

The STA summer passes will be available to pick up at local libraries within STA’s service areas beginning June 15. Students entering the ninth through 12 grades or those students between 14 to 18 years old will be required to verify their age or show proof of their school enrollment.

STA’s service areas include Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake, Millwood, Spokane, Spokane Valley, and parts of the unincorporated county.

The STA Summer Passes program was first launched in 2021. During that year, 3,400 free summer passes were given, and the STA saw over 70,300 free trips by local youth.

Full STA Summer Pass program details are available on the Spokane Transit website.

Spokane STA Summer Pass Program Q & A:

Who can use a Summer Pass?

Youth ages 6 to 18 or students enrolled in school from kindergarten to grade twelve.

Where can I get a Summer Pass?

Visit the STA Plaza, a Spokane Public Library branch, a Spokane County Library District branch, or Liberty Lake Municipal Library.

When can I use the Summer Pass?

During STA service hours between June 15 and Sep. 30, 2022.

Where can I go with the Summer Pass?

Check out some of the FREE local destinations here. Some places' destinations include activity and community centers, parks and recreation, aquatics, libraries, art and music places, state parks, and summer event places. Discounts are available at Mobius, the MAC and the Numerica Skate Ribbon.

Can parents pick up Summer Passes for their kids?

Youth must be present when picking up a pass at your local library.