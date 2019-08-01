At the first Spokane City Council meeting of 2019, Councilwoman Lori Kinnear announced the city plans to open its largest warming center to date.

The center will be located at the site of the old National Furniture Store, on Ermina Avenue just east of Division. It's expected to have a capacity of 125, and will be run by the Salvation Army, according to Kinnear.

The already-existing warming centers combined hold roughly 150 people.

Warming centers differ from traditional shelters in that they have more limited hours, fewer services, and are usually city-funded. Full-service shelters do not necessarily receive funding from the city, but are still included in its overall available space count.

According to a city spokeswoman, the full-service shelter system currently has 850 spaces. Adding in the warming centers, the city's total capacity is currently 1,000.

The most recent count shows there are 1,245 total people currently homeless in the Spokane area. That number includes people outside city limits.

If the new center opens as planned, the city's total capacity will rise to 1,125.

No Sit, No Lie

The upcoming center will also increase the total number of new, city-funded warming center spaces to 275.

In December, the Spokane City Council suspended the No Sit, No Lie Ordinance until the city could provide 250 spaces.

That ordinance makes it illegal to sit or lie down on downtown sidewalks. But, the suspension means it's not currently being enforced.

After the new center opens, the council could take a new look at No Sit, No Lie and decide to reinstate it.

However, council members said they won't begin considering that move until they are certain the new facility has rolled out as planned.

Opening City Hall

Also in December, Councilwoman Kate Burke proposed an ordinance affirming that Spokane City Hall's main lobby is open to any member of the public, for an unlimited amount of time, during business hours.

This ordinance came after a sign was posted in the lobby stating that people were only permitted inside for up to an hour. That sign was soon removed.

Burke's ordinance includes exceptions that allow security to remove people for being violent or disruptive.

It was deferred at the council meeting in December, after the union that represents City Hall building workers demanded to meet with the city for negotiations.

Monday night, the ordinance was deferred again, for another month, because those union concerns have still not been ironed out.