WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Jake Satake is a senior at North Central High School in Spokane. In 2015 he was diagnosed with type one diabetes. On Tuesday, he’ll be an advocate for affordable healthcare at President Trump's State of the Union.

“These diseases don’t discriminate and so it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, you’re going to have to pay for this care in order to live,” Satake explained.

The high school student traveled to Washington D.C with Senator Maria Cantwell as her lone guest. A few years prior the two connected when Satake spoke as a patient advocate during one of Cantwell's push for affordable access to healthcare.

“Her staff gave my dad a call and said we want him to come out to the State of the Union,” Satake said. “I was really excited to find out this once in a lifetime opportunity is here in front of me.”

In the state of Washington alone, there are more than 626,000 people who live with diabetes. Without insurance, one vial of insulin can cost around $250.

Most diabetics need four to six vials per month and once that's added up, the cost of living a healthy life becomes too expensive. Some even have to ration how much they use.

Not getting enough insulin can have drastic effects on your health and even lead to premature death.

“[I'm] Making sure they understand the human side of the laws they are creating because I feel like sometimes there's a disconnect between what's happening [in D.C.] and what's happening elsewhere.”

This is Satake’s first time in the nation's capitol. He says this trip is bigger than him and the opportunity to speak on behalf of an issue like this is important for those who aren’t able to use their voice for change.

