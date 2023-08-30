Spokane teen to appear in Times Square video to promote Downs syndrome awareness

Benjamin Mueller is one of roughly 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states that will be included in a NDSS video presentation in Times Square.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane teenager will be featured in a video in Times Square next month as part of a National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) presentation.

Benjamin Mueller will appear on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square. His photo is one of roughly 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states included in the NDSS video presentation. The presentation is set to appear in Times Square from 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET (6:30-7:30 a.m. PT) on Sept. 9.

In the photo, Mueller is wearing his dad's letterman jacket from Lewis and Clark High School, where he is currently a junior.

The organization will also stream the presentation on their Facebook page.

NDSS hope the pictures help promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

Mueller's picture was picked out from more than 2,400 entries sent to the NDSS. It will be part of the New York City Buddy Walk, which also promotes Down syndrome awareness and advocacy.

For more information on the National Buddy Walk Program and the National Down Syndrome Society, check out their website here.

