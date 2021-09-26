Spokane Police said local teen went missing Sunday morning

Spokane Police responded to a missing persons report for Makena J. Martinez

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Sunday said they are looking for a missing teen that left her home in North Spokane.

Officers responded to a report for a missing person Sunday morning on the 8900 block of North Colton Road in Spokane. The missing person, Makena J. Martinez, 17, left her home wearing a black tank and gray leggings.

Makena has blue eyes and shoulder length purplish red dyed hair, which was in a ponytail at the time she left her home Spokane officials said. Makena is described as 5 foot 6 and weighs about 185 pounds. Spokane police said she had an ace bandage on her left arm and was wearing Adidas slides.

Spokane police said Makena has some disabilities and functions at the capacity of an 11-year-old and has no comprehension or understanding of dangerous situations. Officers said she has also not taken her medications for the night which could cause her mood to be unstable. It is unknown where she was at or where she is headed when she went missing.

If located please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference case # 2021-20166089.