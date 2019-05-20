Editor's note: Above video is a report on STA development of electric buses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane students can ride Spokane Transit Authority buses for free this summer.

The city council passed the proposal to allow the free rides on Monday night

The Spokane Youth Card Pilot Program allows District 81 students to ride STA buses for free and access all free city services, including swimming, the Skate Ribbon and skate parks.

The program will run from June 13 through Sept. 15, according to city documents.

Four thousand cards will be printed in the initial run and provided at Spokane Public Libraries, according to city documents.

The total District 81 population includes nearly 29,000 students.

The Spokane Transit Authority will track all data for rides and bill the City of Spokane accordingly through the three-month period.

