Mayor Woodward to announce safety initiatives, more resources for homeless community in State of the City Address

The 2022 State of the City Address will be held in the Centennial Ballroom of the Spokane Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video discusses the Spokane City Council's criteria for a new homeless shelter and Mayor Woodward's proposed shelter site.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is set to announce new health and safety initiatives during the annual State of the City Address on Wednesday morning.

The mayor is also set to discuss the next steps in the city's plan to address homelessness.

According to Brian Coddington, the city of Spokane's communications director, Woodward will announce the formation of a new Violent Crimes Task Force for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). She also plans to discuss "the next evolution of the plan to move people off of sidewalks, alleys, and other outdoor spaces and into safe, healthy, and humane resources."

Coddington also said the mayor will announce an additional resource for the homeless community during her address. He did not specify what the resource is but said the announcement will "include a continuation of shifting the concentration of shelter space located in the downtown core."

The address comes after the Spokane City Council voted Monday night to pass a resolution related to limiting the number of beds at some future homeless shelters in the city. The resolution, which is non-binding, would limit the number of shelter beds to 100 per acre.

Woodward has proposed a new shelter with 250 beds at a site on East Trent and said the council's resolution will not affect the proposed shelter site.