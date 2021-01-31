South Hill Safeway evacuated due to possible refrigerant leak

Spokane Fire is still attempting to locate the source of the leak. One employee went home after complaining of symptoms, but they appear to be fine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Safeway on 29th Street on Spokane's South Hill was evacuated Sunday due to a possible refrigerant leak in the store, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

An employee initially complained of symptoms possible related to a chemical smell emanating from an the cold storage area of the store, Schaeffer said. The employee ended up going home, and management called Spokane Fire to investigate the possible leak. SFD sent their Hazmat Team to investigate the cause.

Spokane Fire reached out to the employee to see if their symptoms were related to the leak, and they are expected to be ok, Shaeffer said.

Spokane Fire is still attempting to locate the source of the leak in the store.