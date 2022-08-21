x
South Hill Grill anticipates closing its doors in October to make room for Chick-fil-A

The Spokane establishment clarified details on its closing to its loyal customers after rumors it would close were circulating.
Credit: Young Kwak
Fire Lion King from South Hill Grill is photographed at the Inlander office in Spokane, Wash., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Young Kwak/The Inlander)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill posted an official announcement on Facebook and addressed rumors surrounding its closing.

In a Facebook post, the South Hill Grill said, “To all of our loyal long term customers, we know there is a lot of talk going around about us closing at the end of the month. This is NOT accurate, we still have till the end of October before Chick-fil-A demolishes our building.” 

According to the post, they are currently looking for a new location to establish themselves before the October deadline. The South Hill Grill said they will continue to keep customers in the loop on their Facebook page for updates on their situation.

Plenty of customers have been showing their love on the restaurant’s page, commenting on their support for the restaurant and its staff, all while praising the restaurant's food.

“Until then just keep showing your love and please also your patience while we continue to navigate through these tough times! We love you all and we are so sorry this is happening!” 

