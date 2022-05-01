Heavy snow slows Spokane drivers, cancels schools

The biggest snow of the season means difficult travel and canceled schools across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a tough go for drivers in the Inland Northwest on Thursday, as a major storm dumped several inches of fresh snow overnight. The snow is expected to continue throughout the morning commute.

Snowplow crews have been out working since last night but with the snow falling so quickly it can be difficult to keep up. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads, even on the highways.

Drivers are reminded to give snowplows space while they work. The Idaho Department of Transportation said five of its plows have been hit so far this winter.

Crews out out and headed down eastbound I-90 Sunset Hill into Spokane. Give our crews space and be patient. Slow is the way to go if you have to travel this morning. pic.twitter.com/CtiBkusbDN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 6, 2022

The snow has already forced the closure of both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass.

Several school districts have also made the decision to cancel classes or delay the start of the school day. Closures include Ephrata School District, Kootenai Joint School District, Moses Lake School District, and Omak School District.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Central Washington, Spokane, Coeur D’Alene and areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane. Northern Washington and far North Idaho could push six to ten inches of snow, with the Silver Valley potentially gaining upwards of 12-14 inches at the top end of forecast snow totals.

[1/6 4:45AM] Central WA is getting hammered this morning with snowfall rates of 1-2"/hour. Check out the cam from Wenatchee Airport. We are getting reports of a foot of snow in the Methow Valley already. Oh yeah and the Cascade passes are closed at this time. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/22flRUymRT — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 6, 2022

Areas south of Interstate 90 may see the snow switch to a rain and snow mix by Thursday afternoon as the warm front advances into the region. The Tri-Cities are only expected to gain one to two inches of snow before a switchover to rainfall. In northern Washington and the higher elevations of the mountains, however, it's an all-snow storm.

Mountain passes

One to two feet of snow is likely across our area mountains with two to three feet for the Cascades. This comes after Snoqualmie Pass reported that they have seen the most snowfall to date this season, with 236 inches (19 feet 8 inches) of snow.

Both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass were closed early Thursday morning. Even once the passes reopen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for really challenging conditions in the passes all week.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to poor visibility and avalanche danger. https://t.co/mCPMxMnFsy — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 6, 2022

Be sure to check travel conditions before leaving if you must drive and always have an emergency kit in your car. An emergency kit should have things like blankets, snacks, water, first aid, medication, a phone charger, and a flashlight.

Drivers on Snoqualmie Pass can sign up to receive text alerts for pass delays of 30 minutes or longer.

Spokane International Airport

More than a dozen flights at Spokane International Airport have been cancelled or delayed on Thursday. Airlines affected include Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest, United Airlines, and American Airline.

According to a tweet from Spokane International Airport, the storm is expected to impact flight operations over the next couple of days.

1/5 A significant winter storm has been forecast to impact the Spokane area over the next couple of days that will impact flight operations at Spokane International Airport. Here are recommendations to follow to make for the best possible outcome to travel during this time. pic.twitter.com/leTKWXxTXH — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) January 5, 2022

They advised travelers to check departing flights for delays before leaving, allow extra time to drive to the airport due to road conditions and to download the airline's app to be notified about delays and updates regarding departing flights.