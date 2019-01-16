SPOKANE, Wash. — A SNAP employee used his CPR and first aid training, offered by SNAP, to save a man's life.

SNAP employees Gary Anderson and Tammy Byrnes were leaving a meeting with a client and returning to SNAP’s East office when they saw three individuals surrounding a gentleman lying flat on the sidewalk. When they went over to investigate, they discovered that the man was unconscious and the bystanders had not yet called 911.

Tammy called 911 while Gary knelt down to assess the man’s health. The man had a very weak heartbeat and wasn't breathing. Gary Anderson, SNAP’s Lending Manager, immediately began employing the CPR he learned at SNAP on the fallen gentleman.

Incredibly, the CPR was effective, reviving the man after a great deal of labor from Gary. The man was talking when first responders arrived and taken to the hospital where he will hopefully receive the treatment he needs.

“I feel fortunate that SNAP offers ongoing first aid and CPR training,” says Financial Services Specialist Tammy Byrnes; “That’s what made this possible.”

SNAP is accustomed to helping people out of challenging situations- offering housing, warmth, or a second chance at their dreams. Literally saving lives and bringing people back from the brink though is a new service Gary and Tammy added to our repertoire.