In one weekend, downtown Spokane played host to three significant demonstrations.

The first and comparably smallest: the Indigenous Peoples' March on Friday, where several hundred people marched for the rights of Native Americans.

The second, the Women's March, for which an estimated 3,000 people took to the streets on Saturday.

And finally, the MLK Day March on Monday, again with around 3,000 people.

Cynthia Hamilton is a lead organizer of the Women's March, and helped out with the other two. She says the sheer number of protests in the past few days is unprecedented in Spokane.

"Even back during Vietnam there weren't that many," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she believes these historic levels of activism are the product of a strengthening local community, and a growing disdain for the current state of the country.

"It shows solidarity," she said. "It shows that we have a lot to fix, still. People are angry enough to get away from the comfort of their homes, and their couches, and their clickers, and go be with other people."

She also said she believes the displays of activism this weekend will likely generate even more civic participation.

"Well I know one of the things it's doing: we're all getting together more," she said.

All the marching required a lot of advanced planning, and coordination with the Spokane Police Department.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger said because of that coordination, the three marches went off without a hitch.

"Very smooth. No issues that couldn't be handled. All the organizers did a good job putting everything together, which makes our job a lot easier," said Preuninger.

Several streets downtown were either partially or totally blocked off, and there were plenty of police to ensure security.

"We have what you see visibly, which is all the different officers working traffic control. You see the different officers working what would be posts for security," Preuninger said. "And there's a lot that you don't see... kind of behind the scenes, both around the event and at the perimeters of the event, to ensure everybody's safety and make sure everything goes well."

After each march, police promptly moved demonstrators off the streets, so they could re-open on time.

"Any time we come together as a community downtown we're going to impact the flow of traffic, but nothing that isn't managed, and most people are very patient," said Preuninger.

Both police and organizers said the two groups worked well together to facilitate the weekend's events.

"[The police have] got this down now. Now that they know that this is something that looks like it's going to be going on a while," said Hamilton.

"For the most part, I've heard no complaints, everything seems to have gone really well," said Preuninger.

Hamilton is confident the demonstrable increase in activism and organization in Spokane will have a real impact.

"We're gonna make a difference. You're gonna see some big changes," she said.