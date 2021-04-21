Spokane school board to discuss downtown stadium options

After weeks of receiving public input about a new stadium proposal, board members will finally weigh in with their own thoughts in a Wednesday meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash — The board for Spokane Public Schools will discuss its options when it comes to where and how to build a replacement stadium for Joe Albi during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Board members may or may not actually vote, but they will for the first time express their views about whether to continue with the ongoing stadium project in Northwest Spokane, or scrap it in favor of a downtown project near the Spokane Arena.

This all started in 2018, when district voters approved a half-billion dollar bond that included $31 million to replace the decayed Joe Albi Stadium.

That same year, voters within city limits said in an advisory vote they'd prefer that replacement be built at the same site in Northwest Spokane, rather than downtown. The board voted that year to follow that vote, and they green-lit a replacement project at Joe Albi.

"I think a big part of those discussions back in 2018 was that there wasn't a concrete solution on the other side of the fence," said current board president Jerrall Haynes. "There were so many questions up in the air still. I honestly think an advisory vote, in order to go against that, there has to be a significant amount of information that points to the contrary."

The Northwest project recently wrapped up its design phase, and construction is supposed to begin soon.

But earlier this year a business group brought a new downtown proposal to the table, one with much more detail. It included a better plan for parking and an agreement from a minor league soccer team to come to Spokane if the stadium is built downtown.

Haynes says members wanted to keep an open mind.

"We've been collecting a lot of input, different data points," he said. "Whether it's been emails, phone calls, the public forums that we had, the ThoughtExchange survey."

A lot of that input has been pro-downtown, including a recent endorsement of the proposal from Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

"Supporting a downtown location makes the most community, access, and financial sense," Woodward said in a video.

But there have also been concerns about parking, about effects to the nearby Spokane Civic Theater, and about overriding the 2018 advisory vote.

"It was reflective of what I already knew. We have community members that are very passionate about both sides of this argument," said Haynes. "I like to say that we live in a pretty balanced city, and as a result whenever any of these major topics come around, there is a split and divide that we notice."

All the while board members have largely refrained from giving their own input. That ends at Wednesday night's special meeting. They're at long last scheduled to begin discussing their options.

Haynes says they're short on time; they need to make a call by early May.

"If we don't have a decision by then, then we start to lose a tremendous amount of money as time continues to pass," he said.

The board could decide to go forward with the downtown proposal as presented to them, to reject it and continue with the Albi project, or to modify the downtown proposal in some way.

Haynes says that decision will ultimately come down to one thing.