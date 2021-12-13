Alert Avista workers help save elderly man in Spokane River

The Avista employees heard the man's voice, spotted him, and found a life ring to keep him above water until rescue crews could arrive.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters rescued an elderly man from the Spokane River in Riverfront Park on Monday morning after some Avista workers first spotted him.

The Avista employees were working to remove debris from a strainer when they heard a man's voice, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. The workers were able to locate the man in the river and called 911, where they reported the man appeared tired and cold.

With the man toward the center of the river, the Avista employees found a life ring, got it to the man, and managed to keep him above the water until fire rescue crews could arrive, Chief Schaeffer said.

Spokane Fire says it took about 15 minutes from the initial call at 6:46 a.m. to get the man out of the water. He was taken to a hospital where his condition is being evaluated. Spokane Fire says he appeared hypothermic but did not have any other updates on his condition.